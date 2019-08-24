Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces campground closures for winter roadwork

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that the main access roads into both Cataloochee and Cades Cove campgrounds will be closed for several winter months during construction.

According to a release from GSMNP, Cove Creek Road, the main access road to Cataloochee will be closed from November 1 until February 29 if plans go accordingly.

Photos: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing a slide on the county road just outside the park, and this closure will prevent entry into the Cataloochee area from main access.

Cataloochee will still be accessible from old Highway 284. The campground is expected to reopen by March 26, 2020.

Would-be visitors to Cades Cove Campground will be disappointed to find Laurel Creek Road closed. That road will be closed from January 3 through February 29.

The closure of Laurel Creek Rd is to allow equipment to be set up for repairs to the internal drainage system in the 121-foot long tunnel.

There will be intermittent single-lane closures along the road from March 1 to June 15 until repairs and repaving is finished.

The campground will be closed from December 30 – March 5.

In order to accommodate campers, Elkmont Campground will remain open all year, as well as Smokemont Campground in NC.

Maintenance work will also be done on the Bote Mountain Tunnel during the winter months.

More information is available on the park’s website.