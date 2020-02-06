Great Smokies National Park closing visitor centers, roads due to weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closings its visitor centers and the Elkmont Campground for the rest of Thursday.

The facilities are being closed because of weather conditions, park officials said around midday Thursday.

The following park roads are closed due to high waters and debris along the roadways: Little River Road from Laurel Falls Trail to the Townsend Wye, Wear Cove Gap Road, Greenbrier Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, Lakeview Drive, and Upper Tremont Road.

Backcountry trails remain open throughout the park, but trailhead access is limited due to road closures.

Hikers are advised to alter their routes to avoid trails with river crossings or to wait until the rivers recede.

For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. Visitors may also call the Park’s Road and Weather Information Line at 865-436-1200.

