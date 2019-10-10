Great Pumpkin LumiNights now on display at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dollywood is asking you to carve out time this Fall and join them for the beautiful display of pumpkins that will light of the theme park after dark.

The biggest and brightest pumpkin display draws thousands of visitors to Sevier County every year.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights was voted ‘Best Theme Park Halloween Event’ in USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

This year the display will also glow in Dollywood’s new addition, Wildwood Grove.

We are live this morning from @Dollywood where @KristenOGallant will give us a look at all the Halloween LumiNights! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/vAXMrcM9ew — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) October 10, 2019

Guests can also enjoy new pumpkin-themed food options, entertainment, and activities during the fall festival in the smokies.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights display continues through November 2.