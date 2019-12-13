Great-niece of legendary Tennessee football coach fatally stabbed in New York City park

NEW YORK (WKRN) — The 18-year-old great-niece of legendary Tennessee football coach Johnny Majors was fatally stabbed Wednesday night while in a park near her school’s campus in New York City.

Police said Tessa Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. when she was attacked and stabbed during a robbery.

The teenager reportedly staggered to a nearby street, where she was spotted by a security guard who called 911. She died at a hospital, police explained.

Majors’ parents live in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her father, Inman Majors, is an author of six novels and an English professor at James Madison University. He is also the nephew of famed Tennessee coach Johnny Majors.

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman,” the Majors family said in a statement. “Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.”

No arrests have been announced in the fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.