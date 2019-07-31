Grainger Co. slaughterhouse owner sentenced to 18 months in prison after ICE raid

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) – The man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an ICE raid at a local slaughterhouse was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

Owner of Southeastern Provision James Bradley was given an 18-month concurrent sentence after pleading guilty in April to tax evasion, wire fraud in addition to employing undocumented immigrants.

Southeastern Provision, a Grainger County slaughterhouse, was the target of a raid where 97 people were found to be subject to removal from the country.

His sentencing was postponed earlier this year because both prosecutors and the defense believe there are errors in a relevant report.

He faced a maximum of more than 25 years in prison and more than half a million dollars in combined fines.