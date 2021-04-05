Governor’s office: Lee ‘will plan to sign’ permitless carry into law

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee was one of the first states to begin reopening in late April after Lee reluctantly issued a safer-at-home order that forced businesses to close. Since then, case numbers have continued to rise in part due to more testing, but also because of an increase in community spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Office of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed he does still plan to sign legislation into law that would allow any Tennessean ages 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.

In an email to News Channel 11, Casey Black, Press Secretary for Governor Lee, stated that Senate Bill 765 has not yet been transmitted to the governor.

However, Lee “will plan to sign it when it reaches his desk,” according to Black.

The bill passed in both the Tennessee House and State Senate in late March.

Lee has backed the “Constitutional Carry” legislation throughout its time in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Sheriff’s Association have both voiced opposition to the bill. TBI Senior Policy Advisor Jimmy Musice said while testifying that the permit process is what helps the agency prevent dangerous individuals from possessing firearms.

Those in favor of the bill say that permits only hinder law-abiding citizens.

The governor’s office has not announced an expected date of signing for the bill.