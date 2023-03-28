NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A substitute teacher who was killed in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville was friends with Tennessee first lady Maria Lee, and the two were supposed to have dinner that night.

In a video message posted Tuesday night, Gov. Bill Lee revealed that two of the Covenant School staff members who were killed were family friends. The shooting claimed the lives of three adults and three children.

“All of Tennessee was hurt yesterday, but some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers, and spouses woke up without their loved ones,” Lee said. “Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends, Cindy Peak. Cindy was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant.”

“Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school and have been family friends for decades.”

Koonce, the school’s director, was also killed along with custodian Mike Hill and three children: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney.

The governor called it a “tragedy beyond comprehension” and urged Tennesseans to pray “for the victims, their families, the police officers who responded, and the family of the shooter.”

“Prayer is the first thing we should do, but it’s not the only thing,” Lee said. “Law enforcement officials and educators across our state have been working for years, especially in the last year, to strengthen the safety of schools. That work was not in vain – the courage and swift response by the teachers, officers, and this community without a doubt prevented further tragedy.”

“There will be a time to talk about the legislation and budget proposals we’ve brought forward this year. And clearly there’s more work to do.”

The governor’s video message can be watched above and the transcript can be found below.

Full transcript of Gov. Lee’s video message: