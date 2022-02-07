Governor OKs Nashville House split as GOP hopefuls line up

Tennessee

by: JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved a proposal to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, as Republicans line up to try to flip a Democratic seat.

Democrats have warned the map will unfairly affect Black voters.

The Republican governor on Sunday also signed off on legislation redrawing election boundaries for the state’s Senate and House seats.

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper of Nashville has announced he won’t seek reelection due to the new map.

President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate, Morgan Ortagus, and Kurt Winstead entered the race Monday, joining Republicans Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee. Others are mulling a bid.

Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and two Democrats centered on Nashville and Memphis.

