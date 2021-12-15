Governor Lee announces salary raises for Tennessee correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that the state has increased the salary of a new Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) correctional officer by 37% amid nationwide staffing challenges.

Effective Dec. 16, this pay raise also entails a minimum 15% increase for current security staff and will raise annual starting pay to $44,500.

TDOC will also provide the following benefits:

Insurance coverage and retirement benefits

Paid holidays and vacations

Tuition reimbursement and college degree programs

Equipment and uniforms provided

Overtime/ compensatory time pay

TDOC revealed it will continue to offer $5,000 hiring bonuses and part-time opportunities for current or retired law enforcement to meet staffing needs.

“The men and women who work in facilities across Tennessee are dedicated public servants,” said TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This salary increase makes our agency more competitive in attracting new talent and is a well-deserved raise for those currently serving our state.”

