Governor Bill Lee proposes new heartbeat abortion bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed a new fetal heartbeat bill on Thursday that would ban abortions from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected.

PREVIOUS: TN lawmakers to discuss controversial heartbeat bill in two-day summer study

Governor Lee said the bill incorporates elements from bills passed in other states as well as building upon existing Tennessee laws.

If passed, the bill would also require an ultrasound before an abortion.

I believe that every human life is precious, and we have a responsibility to stand up for our most vulnerable. Today, Tennessee takes a monumental step towards celebrating, cherishing, and defending life at every stage.https://t.co/Rbqzk2XYTV pic.twitter.com/DEcOMxCih8 — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 23, 2020

Governor Lee said the bill also prohibits physicians from performing an abortion if it is motivated by sex, race or a diagnosed disability.

“My passion for developing this legislation stems from my commitment to defending the intrinsic dignity of all people,” Governor Lee said. “That is why we also included a provision prohibiting an abortion where the physician is aware that the action is motivated by sex, race or a health or disability diagnosis of the child.”

PREVIOUS: Push to revive heartbeat bill halted

Local lawmakers also spoke at the Governor Lee’s presentation of the bill.

State Representative Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough thanked Governor Lee for his commitment to the unborn.

“It is our generation’s turn, whether it is this session or the next, our generation will abolish abortion in Tennessee,” Representative Van Huss said.

PREVIOUS: Tri-Cities congressman weighs in on controversial heartbeat bill

Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol also commended Governor Lee for his faith and leadership.

“We have one primary responsibility, and that’s the safety and security and health of Tennesseans,” Senator Lundberg said. “Make no mistake, these unborn children are Tennesseans.”

The bill has not yet been submitted.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton will have more on this story Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.