Governor Bill Lee encourages participation in Census

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks to the media during a tour of Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Tenn. (Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging all Tennesseans to participate in the U.S. Census.

His new public service announcement was shown on Wednesday during the public opening of the Census’ office in Memphis. It is now available on the Internet.

Lee’s message stresses that a proper count is necessary for governments and local communities to bring in much-needed federal taxpayer dollars.

The U.S. Census is taken every 10 years to apportion representation in Congress and federal money.

Tennessee households will receive a Census Bureau letter inviting them to respond to the census in March 2020.