NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the approval of his Federal Disaster Relief Request Friday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the federal emergency assistance will help support 10 counties in the state that were impacted by the series of tornadoes and thunderstorms on March 31 and April 1.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community across our state,” said Lee in the release. “I thank Tennessee’s congressional delegation for calling on our federal partners to act swiftly and provide continued response and recovery to Tennesseans.”

Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne were the counties named in the approval.

The release also stated that the approved counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.