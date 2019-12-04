Gov. Lee will not intervene in death row inmate’s case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Wednesday, saying that he would not intervene in the case of death row inmate Lee Hall.
“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today. The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case.”Gov. Bill Lee
Hall has been on death row since he was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend, Traci Crozier.
