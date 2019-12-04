Gov. Lee will not intervene in death row inmate’s case

FILE – This 2017 file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Lee Hall, formerly known as Leroy Hall Jr. Hall, a death row inmate. Hall is scheduled to be electrocuted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Hall walked onto death row nearly three decades ago with his sight, but attorneys for the 53-year-old prisoner say he’s since become functionally blind due to improperly treated glaucoma. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Wednesday, saying that he would not intervene in the case of death row inmate Lee Hall.

“The justice system has extensively reviewed Lee Hall’s case over the course of almost 30 years, including additional review and rulings by the Tennessee Supreme Court yesterday and today. The judgment and sentence stand based on these rulings, and I will not intervene in this case.” Gov. Bill Lee

Hall has been on death row since he was convicted for the 1991 killing of his estranged girlfriend, Traci Crozier.

