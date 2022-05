ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to visit Hawkins County as part of an ongoing celebration of the state’s 225th birthday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, Lee will tour the Historic Hale Springs Inn in Rogersville during his tour of several state locales.

The governor is set to arrive at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Aside from his local stop, Lee is also scheduled to stop by Sneedville, Maynardville, Bon Aqua, and Murfreesboro throughout the week.