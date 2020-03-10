Gov. Lee to group: ‘Focus on what we know’ about COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As cases of COVID-19 grow, Gov. Bill Lee maintains his state health department has a “great deal of preparedness.”

This comes as some federal help is here and more is anticipated.

“We are working really hard to remind folks to stay focused on what we know and to not respond to what we don’t know,” Gov. Lee told a large gathering Tuesday morning of the Greater Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The group’s CEO, Ralph Schulz, offered what he called a “prudent and cautious” business approach to COVID-19.

“It is important for people to be present to go to the places they like to go to and be part of the economy,” Schulz said after the event.

But with more and more conventions, hotel bookings, and public gatherings either limited or canceled, the governor anticipated more questions about the State of Tennessee’s response.

Could he declare a “state of emergency?”

“We have talked about that,” the Lee told reporters. “When we will have a state of emergency will likely be when we see clusters of affected patients where a different strategy of what we have right now is needed.”

The governor added the state has received $10 million from the federal government for what was described as “current needs” of COVID-19, but that money not being used yet.

“We are preparing for ways to spend it if things change,” Lee said.

He then once again addressed lingering questions for testing kits that numbered less than 200 statewide late Monday.

“We believe there will be sufficiently enough tests as this week unfolds,” added Governor Lee.

The governor said he was on the phone Monday with Vice-President Mike Pence who said 4-million COVID-19 tests are expected to be shipped this week by the federal government.