Gov. Lee to deliver 4th State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to deliver his fourth State of the State address Monday night at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) in a joint session at the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol. A release from the governor’s office indicates the 2022 address will pay homage to 225 years of statehood by building on the state slogan, “Tennessee – America at Its Best.”

Each new year since taking office, Governor Lee shares his vision for Tennessee, including his budget and legislative priorities for the year. Excerpts from his State of the State address released by the governor’s office Monday morning indicate he will touch on topics concerning personal freedom, pro-life legislation, fiscal stewardship, and the economy.

Some Tennessee lawmakers expect education to be a major topic of discussion as well as redistricting. Due to population growth in the state, districts are re-divided every decade after the results of the latest U.S. Census are released; this re-division is to ensure each has about the same amount of people.

Another anticipated topic the governor may discuss Monday night is that of infrastructure improvements.

The governor’s office will stream the governor’s State of the State address on its social media pages and on YouTube.