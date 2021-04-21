Gov. Lee signs resolution recognizing Dolly Parton for contributions to Tenn. children’s literacy

Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Governor Bill Lee signed a Tennessee House joint resolution Wednesday that honors and recognizes Dolly Parton for her efforts to support children’s literacy in the state.

Lee tweeted photos of the resolution’s signing. He said in the tweet that he was “Proud to sign this resolution and recognize our TN Treasure @DollyParton for her contributions to children’s literacy.”

Proud to sign this resolution and recognize our TN Treasure @DollyParton for her contributions to children’s literacy. Since 1995, Dolly has worked far beyond 9 to 5 to distribute 152+ million books to 1.8+ million kids.



Thank you, Dolly! TN will always love you. pic.twitter.com/JZ0eKT2VHN — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 21, 2021

House Joint Resolution 358 was introduced on March 25 by Representative Dale Carr (R-Sevierville). It passed unanimously in the House.

The resolution describes Dolly as “one of Tennessee’s most beloved and accomplished daughters, a supremely gifted and multi-talented writer, entertainer, and businesswoman whose compassionate spirit is at the heart of all she does and whose philanthropy has touched the lives of millions around the world.”

HJR0358 details her career and rise to stardom before referencing her efforts as a philanthropist.

“Though she is loved the world over, Dolly Parton has never forgotten where she came from, and she continues to be a fierce force for good throughout Sevier County and the State of Tennessee,” the resolution states.

HJR0358 makes note of Dolly’s donations to wildlife, victims of the 2016 wildfire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and research that ultimately helped lead to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The resolution states that Dolly’s Imagination Library program has provided more than 150 million books to almost 1.8 million children since 1995.

“For five decades, Dolly Parton has brought joy and hope to all who love and

admire her; she is an inspiration throughout the world, especially in her home of East

Tennessee, to which she has remained devoted throughout her life.” House Joint Resolution 358

You can read the full resolution below: