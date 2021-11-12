Gov. Lee signs bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill that limits what measures governments and businesses can take regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation prohibits government entities, including schools, and businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. However, there is an exception for Medicare and Medicaid-certified providers, such as Ballad Health, which could face fines or termination from federal programs for non-compliance with federal vaccine requirements.

The bill also greatly limits when schools and some businesses can require face coverings.

Combined with conflicting federal regulations, the legislation has created confusion among business leaders.

The new law takes effect immediately.

Lee also signed a bill that will allow for partisan school board elections, something Washington County school leaders have voiced their opposition to.