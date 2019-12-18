Gov. Lee says state will keep resettling refugees

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee takes part in a discussion on state-level criminal justice reform in Nashville, Tenn. Republican Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee won’t stop resettling refugees under an option offered to states by President Donald Trump’s administration. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee won’t stop resettling refugees under an option offered to states by President Donald Trump’s administration.

In reaching the decision announced Wednesday, Lee said he considered his own experience helping Kurdish refugees and weighed it against the will of fellow Republicans in the Legislature.

“Both our nation and the state of Tennessee have been extremely welcoming to immigrants throughout modern history. In 2016, the General Assembly adopted a resolution expressing the desire of our citizens to file a federal lawsuit to halt refugee resettlement in Tennessee. Our opinion has not changed on this issue since legal action was taken, and our personal preference would have been to exercise the option to hit the pause button on accepting additional refugees in our state. However, the federal order makes this the sole decision of the Governor, and he has made his call.” Gov. Bill Lee

Gov. Lee’s letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo can be viewed here.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton issued this joint statement:

“Both our nation and the state of Tennessee have been extremely welcoming to immigrants throughout modern history. In 2016, the General Assembly adopted a resolution expressing the desire of our citizens to file a federal lawsuit to halt refugee resettlement in Tennessee. Our opinion has not changed on this issue since legal action was taken, and our personal preference would have been to exercise the option to hit the pause button on accepting additional refugees in our state. However, the federal order makes this the sole decision of the Governor, and he has made his call.” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally & House Speaker Cameron Sexton

GOP lawmakers had sued the federal government over its refugee resettlement program and legislative leaders hoped Lee would take Trump up on his offer. So far, no state has said it plans to reject refugees.

More than 2,000 refugees resettled in Tennessee during the 2016 budget year. That number was 692 in 2018.