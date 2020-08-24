Gov. Lee says he’s ‘working really, really hard’ not to make issues ‘right or left’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he’s working “really, really hard” to make his administration “not conservative or liberal, not right or left” when it comes to individual issues.

His comments came last week in a wide-ranging 40-minute interview with the conservative think tank Beacon Center of Tennessee.

“We make a big mistake in this country, especially in the political world of politicizing everything,” Lee said as he accented the point by thumping his desk.

His words came as he tackled the divisions so often seen in the state and the country.

“Wearing a mask. Is that a liberal idea or conservative idea?,” asked Lee in the video conference interview. “And then we have to choose — its one or the other — and we fall on the side of whichever is our camp.”

The governor went on to say he’s not going to be categorized.

“You throw up a subject and it is either liberal or conservative, its either left or right. And, I really don’t subscribe to that, I am going to work really, really hard in my administration to kind of go in a different direction,” Lee said.

The governor said that he’s not striking back at those who strike him.

“You also see that I am not firing back at people that are firing at me,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the vitriolic stuff out there that is being written about me or others.”

The governor added that he believes there is more agreement between people than disagreement on where they want the country going.

The governor once again said he’s been meeting with African-American leaders across the state in the wake of the George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

He’s given no indication of meeting with those who spent two months on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill protesting various racial justice issues.