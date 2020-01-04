Gov. Lee says he hasn’t received a flu shot

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While visiting TCAT Elizabethton on Friday, Gov. Bill Lee said he has not received a flu shot.

This comes as local health officials warn that flu cases have reached “epidemic” levels and while the Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated due to “widespread” flu.

“I did not get a flu shot,” Gov. Lee said with a laugh when asked if he had been vaccinated.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Lee’s office asking why he decided not to receive a shot yet.