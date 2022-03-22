NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee is offering a potential solution to the issue over Tennessee’s new tags and License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras.

News 2 first reported in early February about problems some License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras are having with seeing the new dark blue plates at night. LPR cameras have played a critical role in AMBER Alert situations, tracking fugitives, and finding stolen vehicles. Law enforcement agencies say they do not use the cameras for traffic enforcement.

On Monday, Lee said the issue could improve with new technology.

“I think what we’re realizing is that license plate readers come in old technology, and new technology and matching technology with the license plates is what will happen across the state as agencies upgrade their technology to make sure that they can read plates. That’s what we see happening,” Governor Lee said.

Some LPR makers say the new blue plates have a different reflectivity at night compared to the old plates.

Last week a memo from the Commissioner of Revenue talked about testing of the plate done by state troopers.

Late last month, News 2 worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to test the ongoing problem, driving a pickup with the new dark blue license plate past an LPR camera several times. Images provided by WCSO show its camera, manufactured by Flock Safety, captured the outline of the truck, but the license plate was washed out and unreadable.

In an email sent to News 2 on March 15, a Department of Revenue spokesperson said the state is not considering a change to a white license plate at this time. As of early March, 725,000 of the new blue plates had been distributed across Tennessee.

News 2 will continue to stay on top of this developing story.