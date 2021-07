TENN. (WJHL) — Time named Memphis as one of the world’s greatest places in 2021, and Gov. Bill Lee tweeted Saturday to encourage folks to discover what makes Memphis special.

Great to see #Memphis named as one of the World's Greatest Places & a top tourist destination by @TIME. Learn more about what makes @MemphisTravel so special! https://t.co/cc71bAbPHf — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 24, 2021

Time listed off tourist must-sees like the historic South Main Arts District, the Memphis Central Station and the Hyatt Centric Beale Street.