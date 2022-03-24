NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced his proposal for a temporary tax cut that would save grocery shoppers money statewide.

A release from the governor’s office detailed a suggested 30-day grocery tax suspension amid skyrocketing inflation nationwide.

Lee’s proposal involves suspending state and local sales tax on groceries, and the tax cut would be included in the FY 2022-2023 budget amendment to be delivered on Tuesday, March 29. Lee plans to host a roundtable in Covington on Thursday, March 24 to discuss the proposal and learn about the local impacts of nationwide economic challenges, the release stated.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Lee said. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

This announcement from the governor followed after U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday said the rise in prices seen by Tennesseans and those across the country will not dwindle any time soon. In an interview with News Channel 11, Haggerty blamed the beginning of the price spike on the Democratic-backed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed in March 2021.