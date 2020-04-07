Gov. Lee offering $200M in Tennessee local government grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon accept applications for a $200 million pot of state money for local government grants.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office says the grants will be distributed to every county and city government for one-time, local expenses.

The application period begins April 30. Funding is based on U.S. Census-based population.

Each county will receive at least $500,000. Each city will receive at least $30,000.

Some eligible spending includes some tornado recovery and COVID-19 costs, road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects.

State lawmakers approved the governor’s local government grant money for the budget year that begins July 1.