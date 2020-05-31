Gov. Lee mobilizes National Guard across state, calls for investigation into Nashville unrest

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following unrest and violence in downtown Nashville, Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday that the Tennessee National Guard will remain mobilized throughout the state, and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with the TBI and local law enforcement will launch an investigation into incidents that happened overnight, according to a press release.

Following last night’s unlawful incidents in Nashville, the National Guard will remain mobilized in each of our Grand Divisions until further notice. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020

Gov. Lee went on to say that although peaceful protests are foundational to the U.S., the violence and vandalism are unlawful and will be prosecuted.

The right to peaceful protest is foundational to our country, but the violence and vandalism that occurred in Nashville last night was unlawful and tears at the fabric of our community,” said Gov. Lee. “We have reason to believe that many of those involved in unlawful acts are not Tennesseans and we will be working with law enforcement to investigate this further and bring those responsible to justice Gov. Bill Lee

Gov. Lee has also extended the curfew in Nashville and will support similar decisions in other Tennessee cities across the state.

Curfew in the downtown Nashville area and Urban Services District of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County will be effective 8 p.m. CDT on May 31 and will continue until 6 a.m. CDT on June 1, according to the release.

The curfew will not apply to law enforcement and other first responder personnel, including medical workers.