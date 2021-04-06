Gov. Lee joins GOP push against vaccine passports

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has joined fellow Republicans nationwide to advocate against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which are being developed to let inoculated people travel, shop and dine more freely.

The GOP governor tweeted Tuesday that he supports legislation to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports to protect Tennesseans’ health information and ensure the vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision.

The passports show whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. It currently exists only in New York.

Republicans in multiple states are pursuing proposals to ban their use as a restriction against people’s activities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss