Gov. Lee joins GOP push against vaccine passports

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has joined fellow Republicans nationwide to advocate against COVID-19 vaccine passports, which are being developed to let inoculated people travel, shop and dine more freely.

The GOP governor tweeted Tuesday that he supports legislation to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports to protect Tennesseans’ health information and ensure the vaccine remains a voluntary, personal decision.

The passports show whether someone has been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19. It currently exists only in New York.

Republicans in multiple states are pursuing proposals to ban their use as a restriction against people’s activities.