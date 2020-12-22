Gov. Lee extends state of emergency, COVID-19 provisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee signed three executive orders on Tuesday extending Tennessee’s state of emergency and provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the provisions Lee extended include a suspension of regulations limiting how many beds a hospital can have, allowing the National Guard to assist with testing and providing care, and other measures lessening regulatory burdens in order to facilitate the response to the pandemic.

Another executive order allows governing bodies to continue to meet electronically.

The provisions and state of emergency were extended through Feb. 27.

Executive Order No. 71 — An order extending remote meetings and implementing best practices across the state to promote transparent government while protecting the health and safety of citizens and government officials

— An order extending remote meetings and implementing best practices across the state to promote transparent government while protecting the health and safety of citizens and government officials Executive Order No. 72 — An order extending remote notarization and witnessing of documents

— An order extending remote notarization and witnessing of documents Executive Order No. 73 — An order to facilitate the continued response to covid-19 by extending executive order provisions

This comes two days after Lee signed an order limiting some indoor public gatherings to fewer than 10 people in an attempt to curb the surge of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.