Gov. Lee extends school athletic attendance restrictions, ends social gathering limit

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has slightly modified and extended a provision limiting attendance at school athletic events while allowing a limitation on indoor social gatherings to expire.

The governor signed Executive Order No. 74 on Tuesday amending Executive Order No. 70, which was issued on Dec. 21 and set to expire after today.

The new order does away with a provision that banned groups of ten or more people at indoor social gatherings unless social distancing could be maintained.

“Tennesseans have done what we’ve asked them to do over the holidays, and we’re seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of their efforts,” Lee said in a Tweet.

Other provisions, like the gathering limit, will expire. Tennesseans have done what we've asked them to do over the holidays, and we're seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of their efforts. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 19, 2021

The governor also extended a provision limiting attendance at school-sponsored athletic events through Feb. 27 but modified it to allow teachers and grandparents to attend, in addition to parents, guardians, and others.

The executive order also continues to encourage people to work from home and churches to offer virtual services.