Gov. Lee declares State of Emergency, grants exemptions to those offering storm damage relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Monday granting special permissions to those offering help in areas affected by Friday and Saturday’s storms.

According to a release from Gov. Lee’s office, Executive Order 94 formally declares a state of emergency and will affect multiple areas of law within the state:

Allows individuals to aid in storm damage cleanup;

Suspends restrictions on vehicles transporting emergency supplies to areas affected by severe weather;

Expedites special transportation permit approval for those providing services related to severe weather;

Gives commercial motor vehicle operators providing emergency assistance temporary exception from federal rules and regulations;

Waives state residency requirements for individuals to participate in nutrition and child wellbeing programs;

Directs insurance companies to assist policyholders experiencing weather-related losses and allows insurance professionals licensed in other states to provide service related to severe weather;

Permits health care professionals licensed in other states to provide health care services in Tennessee related to severe weather;

Allows pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed in response to severe weather;

Permits issuance of temporary contractor licenses to assist victims of severe weather;

Gives flexibilities for vacation lodging services to provide accommodations to victims of severe weather;

Waives state and county clerk fees for the issuance of lost or damaged motor vehicle titles;

Provides flexibilities for non-resident security guards and officers to secure affected areas; and

Encourages state agencies to assist individuals affected by mail disruption and displacement.

“The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating,” said Gov. Lee. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

The release states that the order is designed to provide “operational flexibilities” for affected counties within the state.

Lee also requested federal emergency assistance for nine heavily impacted counties Monday.

To read the full order, click here.