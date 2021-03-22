Gov. Lee: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens up to ‘all Tennesseans 16 and older’ no later than April 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee made an announcement on social media about upcoming vaccine eligibility for all Tennesseans.

Governor Lee said starting April 5, all Tennesseans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the video posted to Governor Lee’s Facebook page he said in part, “No later than April 5th, every Tennessee age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine.”

He added that Tennesseans 55 and older and those who work in “critical infrastructure industries” are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.