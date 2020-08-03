Gov. Lee calls special session of General Assembly to address COVID-19, Capitol grounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to address matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic and laws regarding state Capitol grounds.

State lawmakers will convene in Nashville on Monday, Aug. 10 to address extending COVID-19 liability protections and expanding telehealth services.

“As COVID-19 continues to present unique challenges, we feel it is in the best interest of the state to convene a special session to address liability protections and telehealth,” Lee said in a news release. “I thank Lt. Gov. McNally and Speaker Sexton for their continued partnership as we work towards an efficient, productive assembly.”

“With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to present challenges for our people and our economy, it is now more important than ever that Tennessee businesses, hospitals, churches and schools have COVID-19 liability protection,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “The last thing small business owners, pastors, doctors and school superintendents need to worry about are frivolous lawsuits which would further impede their ability to do their jobs in this difficult time.”

“I agree with Gov. Lee’s decision to call a special session,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “We are looking forward to coming back and finishing the people’s business to increase access to tele-health services, and to protect businesses, churches, academic and health facilities from baseless lawsuits during the ongoing pandemic.”

Lawmakers will also look into laws regarding state Capitol grounds and surrounding areas which according to Lee have been subject to vandalism and unlawful overnight camping.

