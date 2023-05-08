NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee will call lawmakers back to Nashville for a special session on “public safety” on Aug. 21.

Lee announced the date of the special session on Monday.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said in a statement. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

After the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Lee proposed legislation that he says would keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. However, the General Assembly adjourned before considering it.

Lee said he will be meeting with legislators over the summer to discuss potential solutions before the special session.

The governor is encouraging Tennesseeans to share their thoughts on the matter via an online form.