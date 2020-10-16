Gov. Lee asks to suspend accountability measures for educators, schools due to pandemic

NASHVILLE (WJHL) – Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commission Penny Schwinn are calling for the removal of negative consequences for schools and educations associated with student assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a release, “student assessments will be conducted as planned.”

Gov. Lee said that due to the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and the time away from classroom, his administration will work with the General Assembly to come up with a solution “that alleviates any burdens associated with educator evaluations and school accountability metrics.”

“Accountability remains incredibly important for the education of Tennessee’s students, and we will keep this year’s assessments in place to ensure an accurate picture of where our students are and what supports are needed to regain learning loss and get them back on the path to success,” Gov. Lee said.

“Administering assessments to gauge student learning and ensuring strong accountability best enables us to meet the needs of all students, however we know the significant challenges our teachers and school and district leaders are facing and it remains critical to reward their good work,” Schwinn said. “We look forward to working together with our elected officials on a solution for this school year that preserves our strong foundations while ensuring that every teacher feels supported in focusing on educating their students.”