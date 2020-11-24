Gov. Lee announces Reemployment Act to protect Tennessee National Guard service members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday the first bill of the administration’s package for the General Assembly in 2021.

The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protection for Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty.

Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars. Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response, and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

The Reemployment Act will do the following: