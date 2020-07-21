Gov. Lee announces $150 million in relief funds for non-profits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that $150 million in relief funds will be made available to Tennessee non-profits to assist their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Community CARES Program will provide direct, federally-funded aid to non-profits in the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different,” Gov. Lee said in a news release. “Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work. The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”

The state listed the following examples of activities prioritized and encouraged for funding under this program: (app users: click here to view)

Support for school-aged children and families related to education needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak;

Any of the following activities for individuals or families who have been impacted by a loss of income or economic insecurity as a result of COVID-19: Workforce training; Emergency food assistance; Case management or assistance in accessing an eligible state or federal public benefit; Care for at-risk or vulnerable populations to mitigate COVID-19 effects and/or enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions; Emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, eviction or foreclosure; Other similar services designed to mitigate the negative health or economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Providing uncompensated care or assistance for disabled or other vulnerable population to address new financial, health, or educational challenges that are in response to COVID-19.

Public Health Support activities such as uncompensated or unreimbursed costs for services or activities dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including but not limited to: Supports, education, and communication for individuals to increase access to testing and reliability of contact tracing; Expenses for technical assistance on mitigation of COVID-19-related threats; Expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies, including sanitizing products and personal protective equipment, for medical personnel, police officers, social workers, child protection services, and child welfare officers, direct service providers for older adults and individuals with disabilities in community settings, and other public health or safety workers in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency; Mental and behavioral health services delivered in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency; Expenses associated with supporting the housing or quarantining of COVID-19 positive individuals; Any other expense incurred in relation to non-profit missions to directly support the public health response to COVID-19.

Any other non-profit support provided to Tennessee business entities such as: Technical assistance and support in enrolling and participating in a federal, state, or local benefit program; Education on safe practices in response to COVID-19; Acquisition or purchase of personal protective equipment or reimbursing costs associated with mitigating the spread of COVID-19; Expenses related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19;

Reimbursement of unreimbursed expenses incurred by a non-profit due to the COVID19 emergency, including but not limited to increased payroll costs, PPE, or any other measures taken to protect the employees and population served by the non-profit;

Support targeted for any at-risk, vulnerable, or underserved community for any eligible activity;

Past and future reimbursement for the required Non-Federal Cost-Share of Stafford Act assistance for COVID-19-related costs that satisfy the CRF eligibility criteria AND the FEMA Public Assistance eligibility criteria;

Reimbursement for any of the eligible costs incurred in the period from March 1 to Dec. 30;

The state Department of Human Services is seeking non-profits to serve as grant administrators. Organizations wishing to apply are required to submit a proposal to the department no later than 12 p.m. central on Thursday, July 23. The proposal should describe the organization’s ability to administer sub-grants to eligible non-profits. More details are available online.

For organizations wishing to receive grant funds, the department and non-profit grant administrators will issue instructions for grant proposals on Aug. 1. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.