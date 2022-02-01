Gov. Lee announces $10 billion budget increase toward education, law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday issued his fourth annual State of the State address, revealing and breaking down a $52.6 billion budget and what it means for different departments across the state.

The budget marks a $10-billion increase from the previous year, and Lee said the markup will go toward education, law enforcement and infrastructure.

Education

Lee highlighted a strategic investment in K-12 and higher education, which includes a $124.7 million increase to the teacher salary pool, expanding the availability of computer science and coding classes to high school students and $25.5 million in recurring funding for summer learning camps.

Another recurring $16 million and nonrecurring $16 million will flow toward the Charter Schools Facility Fund to expand charter schools statewide.

The governor proposed new legislation during the address — an effort to ensure parents know what materials are available on the shelves of Tennessee high school libraries.

In regard to higher education, Lee revealed a $72.5 million fund aimed toward increasing the HOPE Award to students per year — at $5,100 for four-year students and $3,200 for two-year students.

$200 million will be used toward TCAT infrastructure investments to reach the state’s goal of doubling the skilled workforce by 2026.

For higher education employees, the budget included a 4% salary pool increase to maintain quality employees at universities and colleges.

Law enforcement

Lee announced the state plans to add 100 Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers, 20 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents and 25 TBI forensic science personnel.

The state budgeted $355.6 million for multi-agency law enforcement training, along with $66 million for the state’s law enforcement hiring, training and recruitment program.

An additional $179 million will complete the construction of the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network coverage, which will entail full mobile connectivity among the state’s emergency communications personnel and law enforcement.

$150 million was approved for the Violent Crime Intervention program, which targets communities disproportionately impacted by violence. This includes street outreach programs and hospital-based violence intervention programs.

Rural Tennessee

Lee announced $82 million to reimburse public — mostly rural —hospitals for uncompensated care. The state also allotted $55 million to increase service access in each of the Medicaid Pathways to Independence programs.

Health

The 2022 State of the State address detailed a $25.5 million to expand adult dental services to 610,000 Tennesseans, which will entail another $11.8 million toward recruitment for more dental providers.

Lee noted that $7 million will go toward substance abuse clinical treatment and addiction recovery programs.

Infrastructure

$619 million will go toward accelerating projects listed in the state’s IMPROVE Act, along with $4 million to enhance litter cleanup initiatives across Tennessee highways.

To see a complete breakdown of state spending for FY 2023, CLICK HERE.

Lee’s full speech is available HERE.