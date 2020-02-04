Gov. Lee accents education spending in 2nd State of the State address

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a Tennessee state budget that shot past the $40 billion mark for the first time, Republican Gov. Bill Lee highlighted in his State of the State address a potential four percent raise for K-12 teachers, a $250 million dollar trust fund for future help in school mental health issues, and $70 million dollars to help students read better in early literacy programs.

“Over the next two years, we will recommend moving the minimum salary schedule for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000, so that no Tennessee teacher is making less than $40,000 per year,” said Lee.

There was a further accent on education, as the governor proposed an early literacy program and a $250 million trust fund for help in school mental health issues.

“Scores of teachers and principals, as well as our education commissioner, have pleaded for reinforcements from the state to help schools tackle the mental health and other challenges that students bring with them into the classroom,” Lee said.

Tucked into the overall spending plan that reflects a 3.7 percent increase over last year’s budget, is some potential help worth $100 million for local and county governments to use for things like roads and public safety.

Other budget investment numbers include money to hire 25 new TBI agents and a second year of pay increases for correctional officers as the department struggles to fill staff shortages pointed out in a recent state audit.

Now begins the long process for lawmakers to either add or subtract from the nearly $41 billion budget.

The governor also highlighted a tax cut affecting potentially 191,000 Tennesseans. He proposed cutting in half the state’s $400 yearly professional privilege tax.

The tax affects professions like doctors, lawyers, and accountants.