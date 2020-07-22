Gov. Lee: 61.5% of Tennesseans have completed census

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee says only 61.5% of Tennesseans have completed the 2020 census so far.

The governor tweeted about the critical need to ensure families are accounted for in this year’s census since it brings critical federal resources back to Tennessee.

Only 61.5% of Tennesseans have completed the #2020Census. The census brings critical federal resources back to Tennessee communities to support services we all use. Make sure your family is accounted for at https://t.co/R5zUUTaGP2 pic.twitter.com/7HxpsLPbxm — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 20, 2020

Under Title XIII, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies.

The law ensures that your private data is protected and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

The answers you provide are used only to produce statistics. You are kept anonymous, the Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or anyone else in your home.

To fill out the census go to 2020census.gov.