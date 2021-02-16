Gov. Bill Lee: ‘We’ve officially administered over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Facebook that the state has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.

In a post on Twitter Governor Lee wrote, “This is an encouraging milestone, but there is still work ahead of us, and we remain committed to getting shots in the arms of Tennesseans who need it most.”

We’ve officially administered over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee.



This is an encouraging milestone, but there is still work ahead of us, and we remain committed to getting shots in the arms of Tennesseans who need it most. https://t.co/w280sf2Wij pic.twitter.com/8ALCE4QNPE — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 16, 2021

According to the state’s website, as of February 15, the state had reported 1,026,918 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Tennessee Department of Health recently launched a new tool that includes a questionnaire for those wondering when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the state’s website, “This questionnaire is designed to gather information regarding your readiness for COVID-19 vaccination, and offer guidance and instruction to ensure your safety.”