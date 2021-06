FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2012 file photo, female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing range while testing new body armor in Fort Campbell, Ky. A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans are celebrating the contribution of female veterans throughout history today, both on and off the field of battle.

In a proclamation by Governor Bill Lee, Women’s Veterans Day was officially recognized in the state after being signed into law on May 17, 2021.

Today, we recognize the service & sacrifice of women veterans who have served valiantly on behalf of Tennessee and our nation.



Please join me in thanking the more than 40,000 women veterans across Tennessee. 🇺🇸 #WomensVeteransDay pic.twitter.com/CpQZL21QP2 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 12, 2021

The proclamation states that 10 percent of the state’s veterans are women and that the number of female members of the military continues to grow.