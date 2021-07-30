Gov. Bill Lee declares ‘limited continuing state of emergency’ amid surge in COVID-19 cases statewide

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended part of a previous Executive Order on Friday afternoon, extending the state’s utilization of National and State Guard members amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Executive Order 82 extends paragraph 10.3 A of Executive Order 77 that allows guard members to serve in certain health care and emergency roles to reduce system capacity strains due to COVID-19.

Applicable personnel may do the following:

Perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings

Perform authorized nursing and other functions in facilities

Operate public or privately owned ambulance service vehicles

The extension of this order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. C.T. on July 30 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. C.T. on August 31.

You can read the full executive order below: