Gov. Bill Lee declares ‘limited continuing state of emergency’ amid surge in COVID-19 cases statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended part of a previous Executive Order on Friday afternoon, extending the state’s utilization of National and State Guard members amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Executive Order 82 extends paragraph 10.3 A of Executive Order 77 that allows guard members to serve in certain health care and emergency roles to reduce system capacity strains due to COVID-19.
Applicable personnel may do the following:
- Perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings
- Perform authorized nursing and other functions in facilities
- Operate public or privately owned ambulance service vehicles
The extension of this order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. C.T. on July 30 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. C.T. on August 31.
You can read the full executive order below:
Exec Order by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd