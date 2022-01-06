Gov. Bill Lee closes all state offices across Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of Thursday’s projected snow storms, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that all state offices will be closed on Jan. 6.

State employees will work from home when possible, a release from the Governor’s Office revealed.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling on roadways on Thursday.

Storm Team 11 projects that the rain and snow will spread across the Tri-Cities region Thursday afternoon, with most of it hitting Southwest Virginia and Kentucky.

Heavy snow across the region is likely in the evening.