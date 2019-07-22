Glenn Casada denies bribing lawmakers to vote for education voucher bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Embattled Tennessee lawmaker Glen Casada released a statement Sunday morning refuting an upcoming report that may accuse him of more wrongdoings while in office.

The report implies that his office promised certain lawmakers infrastructure projects in their districts if they changed their votes on the school voucher bill last legislative session.

He responded yesterday, saying, “Legislators have interests they must consider on every vote. That is the job of representing a district of diverse constituencies… To suggest, however, the Office of the Speaker has any authority to trade infrastructure projects for votes is false.”

