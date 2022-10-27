KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville officials announced Thursday that a beloved giraffe that was one of the oldest in the U.S. was euthanized Thursday due to its deteriorating health.

Male giraffe “Jumbe” was 19 years old and had been struggling with mobility because of pain and inflammation caused by arthritis.

“His pain was no longer being effectively managed with maximum dosages of medication and the decision was made to euthanize him so he would not endure prolonged suffering,” Zoo Knoxville Director of Marketing and Communications Tina Rolen.

The zoo had announced earlier this month that Jumbe had been placed under hospice care. According to a release, his care team determined there were no further treatment options and his quality of life had reached a turning point.

Jumbe arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 2011 as part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Jumbe sired two offspring with Frances, a female named Bea in 2019 and a male named J.J. in 2020.

Jumbe at Zoo Knoxville after he was placed under hospice care

“Jumbe was a gentle giant who was beloved,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation, and education. “While making compassionate decisions are part of our job, they are still difficult and come with a lot of sadness. We know our community is grieving with us and the outpouring of stories and photos of Jumbe and what he meant to so many are both touching and comforting.”