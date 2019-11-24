Georgia man arrested in Blount Co. for serious crimes

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Georgia man charged with serious crimes has been arrested in East Tennessee.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced that 29-year-old Johnny Ray Robinson was arrested Saturday after investigators in Rossville, Georgia alerted authorities in the county.

Robinson faces several charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He’s also accused of drugging two women, assaulting them, and recording the act on the victims’ cell phone.

Robinson is awaiting extradition from Blount County.

