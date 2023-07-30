NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second shelter-in-place order at Nissan Stadium ended the Saturday night headlining performance early.

George Strait was performing his second of a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town Saturday night, but severe weather in the area prompted an early conclusion to the concert.

About an hour before the concert was set to begin, Nissan Stadium issued a shelter-in-place warning for those already inside the stadium. The delay lasted nearly an hour but was called off shortly before 5:45 p.m., the originally slated start time.

Officials said there would be a delayed start time, but the concert would go on as planned despite the hour delay.

However, just before 10 p.m., another round of severe storms rolled through the area, prompting a second shelter-in-place protocol before Nissan officials called off the evening altogether.

“This will conclude tonight’s show. Thank you for attending the George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town show at Nissan Stadium,” the arena tweeted.

Fans weren’t deprived of the country music legend, however, as Strait took the stage at about 8:45 p.m. and was able to perform for a little more than an hour.

Those still at the stadium were instructed to seek shelter in the covered areas of the stadium concourses, ramps, club-level suites and other interior locations.