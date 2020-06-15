‘George Floyd Act’ aimed at police reform placed on hold until December in Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Senate bill in Tennessee aimed at police reform is currently on hold until December as talks are expected to continue.

House Democrats in Tennessee introduced the “George Floyd Act.”

It’s made up of eight amendments to an existing House bill, changing the way police officers use and even threaten to use physical, excessive and deadly force.

These amendments would add to an existing Republican-sponsored bill that extends the length of time for a hearing to be held for an officer dismissed or demoted for “punitive” reasons.

As it stands, a hearing of that nature must be held within 14 days of the request.

The proposed amendment would extend that length of time to 21 days.

The House bill remains on hold while the Senate bill will be heard by the judiciary committee.

The House bill was originally introduced in February by Republican Representative Bud Hulsey of Kingsport, a retired police lieutenant.

The amendments were introduced as protests continued over the weekend in Nashville.

You can view both the house and senate bill by clicking here.