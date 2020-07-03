Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates 4th of July with 60-foot American Flag

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has unfurled a massive American Flag from the skybridge in commemoration of Independence Day.

According to a release from the park, it required eight volunteers to drape the flag over the skybridge.

At its highest point, the 60-foot long flag sits 150 feet off the ground.

The release says the flag will hang from the Gatlinburg SkyBridge through Sunday.

“We understand that not everyone will be able to observe their Fourth of July holiday as they had intended, so we wanted to bring a little cheer and patriotism to the top of the mountain,” said Marcus Watson, marketing manager. “The flag is always well-received by our visitors and we’re thrilled to be among the first attractions in the country to honor this special day.”