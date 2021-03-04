Gatlinburg SkyBridge becomes tunnel of green lights for St. Patrick’s Day events

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is getting into the Irish spirit by turning its 300-foot long skybridge into a tunnel of green.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge will be covered in 18,000 green lights during the month of March, according to a release from the park.

“The reception to these holiday light displays have been incredible,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “We’ve been quite lucky to have had so many come out and celebrate the holidays with us these past few months, so we’re excited to pay a bit of that luck forward and join the City of Gatlinburg in the spirit of its new St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.”

Photo: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park/ Hunter Foster (Regal)

A 30-foot tall tree of lights complete with a pot of gold will also be featured in the park, along with rainbow-colored fire in the fire pit on Fridays and Saturdays.

A fireworks viewing party will also be held at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park at 10 p.m. on March 19 to view the City of Gatlinburg’s fireworks display. Tickets are required to attend and cost $39 per person.

Starting March 20, guests can enter for a chance to win a commemorative coin or enter a weekly giveaway throughout the month.